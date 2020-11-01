JKEDI emerges as runners-up in Police Martyr’s Memorial Cricket Tournament

PAMPORE: The Jammu & Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) cricket team emerged as Runners-up in the Police Martyr’s Memorial Cricket Tournament which was held at cricket stadium Check MiduraTral.

The tournament started on 21st October on eve of Police Commemoration Day and in total 16 teams participated in the tournament. The tournament was organized by Police District, Awantipora.

At the valedictory ceremony, Senior Superintendent of Police, Awantipora, Tahir Saleem was the chief guest. He felicitated the winning and runner up teams with trophies, sports uniforms and cash prizes.

The JKEDI cricket team played some exceptional cricket through the tournament and made their place in the final. The final match was played between JKEDI & SCB ChakTral.

Director JKEDI, G.M Dar congratulated the team for their good performance and encouraged the team members to keep up their good performance in future. “Apart from rendering dedicated public services, the employees of the Institute must focus on overall personality development in order to channelize their energy in a positive manner,” said the Director.

